Sandy Richardson Winner of 2019 Phone Book Cover Photo Contest

By Marianne Wood



And the winner of the 2019 Bruce Peninsula Telephone Directory Cover Photo Contest is….. Sandy Richardson of Howdenvale, with his image of a Piping Plover and chick taken at Sauble Beach, ON.

Congratulations Sandy!

Besides the prestigious bragging rights that go along with the win, Tobermory Press will donate $200 to the winner’s charity of choice. Sandy has chosen for the donation to be made to the Ayalik Fund, a charity that provides opportunities for Inuit youth in Nunavut – especially funding them to participate in canoe, backpacking and other experiences on the land.

For more information on the Ayalik Fund go to http://www.ayalikfund.ca/

Do you have an amazing photo that represents the beauty of the Bruce Peninsula? Would you like to see it on the cover of the 2020 Bruce Peninsula Telephone Directory? Send it our way! Email photos to info@tobermorypress.com. Photo deadline is January 31st. Only the winner of the contest will be contacted.

We would like to thank everyone that contributed photos to this year’s contest.