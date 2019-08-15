Shoppers browse the great selection of books at the Friends of the Lion’s Head Library homecoming weekend book sale. 
Submitted by Isla Carmichael

The Friends of the Lion’s Head Library book sale – held on homecoming weekend – was a phenomenal success, raising over $3,000. Residents, friends, family and visitors turned out in droves to choose books and donate so generously to the library.

Thousands upon thousands of books were donated over the last two months – fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, biography, art, travel, gardening and environmental. There were first editions of crime mysteries and sought-after magazines with covers reflecting historical moments of the last century. There were deals to be had!

Thanks go to all those who helped make the book sale a huge success including members of the Friends of the Lion’s Head Library who worked so hard; the Bruce Peninsula Press who published our appeals for book donations over the last months; the councillors of the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula who provided a community grant to the Friends to get started; the Library Board and staff who support and encourage Friends of Libraries in Bruce County; and finally all those residents and visitors who made donations.

We’re on our way. Stay tuned!

