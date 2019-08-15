Submitted by Isla Carmichael

The Friends of the Lion’s Head Library book sale – held on homecoming weekend – was a phenomenal success, raising over $3,000. Residents, friends, family and visitors turned out in droves to choose books and donate so generously to the library.

Thousands upon thousands of books were donated over the last two months – fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, biography, art, travel, gardening and environmental. There were first editions of crime mysteries and sought-after magazines with covers reflecting historical moments of the last century. There were deals to be had!

Thanks go to all those who helped make the book sale a huge success including members of the Friends of the Lion’s Head Library who worked so hard; the Bruce Peninsula Press who published our appeals for book donations over the last months; the councillors of the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula who provided a community grant to the Friends to get started; the Library Board and staff who support and encourage Friends of Libraries in Bruce County; and finally all those residents and visitors who made donations.

We’re on our way. Stay tuned!