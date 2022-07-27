The Beach Is Back!

And So Is The Annual Lions Horseshoe Tournament Sunday, July 31

Submitted by Ferndale, Lion’s Head and District Lions Club

After years of dealing courageously with high lake levels and the worldwide pandemic, the Lions are once again invigorated to host the ever popular Annual Lions Horseshoe Tournament on Sunday, July 31st.

L-R: Lion’s Head beach in 2019 vs 2022.

As they move steadfastly into their forty-ninth year of service to the local community the men and women of the Lions Club always look forward to this rather special and very festive fun in the sun. The members know that it is almost as much fun to host this party as it is to be a participant or spectator.

All levels of game skills are rewarded to the winners in various categories of competition with shiny trophies and very nice shirts.

The grills at the food booth go all day turning out delicious burgers and dogs with all the fixins’, and of course, ice cold beers, coolers and soft drinks are offered to quench the thirst.

By now you should have your team together but if you don’t it is never too late and registration is open until 11:00 AM. All are welcome! Don’t miss the excitement.

In other news the Lions Club was very happy to set up their tent on July 9th at the Lion’s Head and District Community Centre and prepare tasty peameal bacon and sausage on a bun for the hungry bargain hunters supporting the fine work of the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary at the Annual Garage Sale. Thanks to all the shoppers and volunteers who visited and to municipal staff for tables. The Lions hope to be invited back next year to help out.

Regular dinner meetings will begin again in September on every second and fourth Wednesday at 7:00 PM at the Swan Lake Legion. Lion Wes Bailey has been newly installed as Lion President with thanks to Past President Michael Finnigan. To contact the club call Wes at 519-373-6874 or Lion Secretary Tom Boyle at 519-793-3654