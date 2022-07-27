Friends of The Lion’s Head Library Used Book Sale August 6th and 7th

Submitted by Friends of the Lion’s Head Library

Friends of the Lion’s Head Library volunteers, Donna Hambleton and Clover Young, (photo left) have been placing signs around Lion’s Head in preparation for the upcoming Used Book Sale on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the arena in Lion’s Head. Many thanks to local artist Stuart Burgess for updating the signs.

Friends has collected thousands of books, both fiction and non-fiction. New this year, buyers will find the fiction books in alphabetical order by letter, making it easier to locate your favourite novels. Non-fiction will be organized by categories – gardening, cooking, nature, children, science, travel and more. We also have a large selection of antique books, some of which are first editions!

Payment for books will be by donation. Please give generously and help support Friends of the Lion’s Head Library in its efforts to provide funds to purchase furniture and fixtures for our new library.