Municipal Election Dates and Bruce Peninsula Press Election Coverage

By John Francis, Bruce Peninsula Press

Ontario’s Municipal Elections will take place on October 24, 2022. Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula’s new Council will take office on November 15 and will serve for four years.

Nominations are open until 2:00PM on August 19. As of July 22, two candidates have filed nomination papers (see Reporter’s Notebook, page 6). The next edition of the paper, Issue 13, comes out August 16; it will contain an updated list of nominees.

The complete list will be available on August 19; it will appear in Issue 14, which will come out on August 30.

Candidate Profiles Sept 13

Issue #15 will be published on September 13. It will include our usual election coverage, in which each candidate will be asked to submit a photograph and a 150-word platform about why they are running for Council. There is no charge to the candidates for this.

Candidates may purchase advertising in issues 14, 15 and 16.

Issue #17 comes out on October 25. It will include the election results.