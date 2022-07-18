HMCS ORIOLE to Visit Tobermory Offering Free Public Deck Tours July 19 & 20

Media Release – Department of National Defence / Royal Canadian Navy HMCS ORIOLE

July 16, 2022 – The sail training vessel of the Royal Canadian Navy HMCS ORIOLE will be alongside in Tobermory docking at the Town Dock near the Ferry Terminal. The public is welcome to come tour the ship from 1:00 pm to 4pm on Tuesday, 19 July and again from 10:00am to 4:00pm Wednesday 20 July.

ORIOLE is taking part in the Great Lakes Deployment 2022 (GLD) which will see the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) visiting communities along the St. Lawrence Seaway and Great Lakes. GLD provides Canadians with a unique opportunity to tour one of Canada’s naval ships and to learn about life in the Royal Canadian Navy from our sailors. It also provides an opportunity to speak with our sailors and recruiters to find out more about a career in the RCN. Or, if you have already an application submitted online, you can come see the RCN in-person to learn more about your future career in the RCN. Her Majesty’s Canadian Ships (HMCS) Oriole (May to August) and Glace Bay (June 24 to July 29) are this year’s GLD ambassadors.

If you want to learn more about the Navy, come and #SeaForYourself this summer. Key Facts: • HMCS ORIOLE is the Royal Canadian Navy’s Sail Training, public outreach vessel and longest-serving commissioned ship.

Oriole was built for the Gooderham family and launched in 1921. During the Second World War the ship was loaned to the Navy for training purposes, and later commissioned into the service in 1954 based out of Esquimalt, B.C. In 2017, Oriole sailed around through the Panama Canal and back to Halifax where it is now stationed. Oriole has served continuously since 1921 in both private and military roles, and is celebrating 101 years in service this year.