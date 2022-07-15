Grey Bruce Stunt Driving Update

Media Release

(GREY BRUCE, ON) July 13, 2022 – The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have been continuing their commitment to road safety across Grey Bruce County with proactive traffic enforcement.

To date for the month of July, The Grey Bruce OPP have charged the following three drivers with Stunt Driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

· A 24-year-old driver from Brampton – travelling at over 140km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

· A 27-year-old driver from Wellington North – travelling at over 130 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

· A 39-year-old driver from Alliston – travelling at over 140km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

Those drivers now face a scheduled court appearance at the Provincial Offences Court in Owen Sound, a 14-day vehicle impoundment, and a 30-day licence suspension. Year to date, the Grey Bruce OPP have charged 39 drivers with stunt driving.

The Grey Bruce OPP would like to remind motorists that we all play a part in keeping our roadways safe. Plan ahead for unexpected delays, drive according to the road and weather conditions, and always obey all traffic laws when travelling to your destination.