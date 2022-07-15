New Business: Lacy’s Food Truck Bringing High Quality Smashed Burgers & Fries to Tobermory

Located at 7111 Highway 6 in Tobermory (Little Cove Adventures), new Food Truck Lacy’s is bringing high-quality smashed burgers and fries to Tobermory.

Just opened, the food truck is operated by Khai. He studied culinary management at George Brown College and has worked with many high-end restaurants in Toronto and many other cities in Ontario. He wants to bring his expertise and knowledge to life by serving locals and tourists high-quality smashed burgers.

The name Lacy’s comes from a type of smashed beef patty with a lacy edge, a juicy center, and gets the “maillard reaction.”

Lacy’s uses high-quality ingredients and chef-driven food. Lacy’s has two types of burgers: classic and special. The classic burger is a take on the LA style smashed burger with a 3.3 oz beef patty, American cheese, shaved lettuce, diced white onions, pickles, and classic sauce. The special burger comes with a 3.3oz beef patty, slow-cooked house-made onion jam, American cheese, pickles, and truffle aioli.

Lacy’s is open for business Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-7pm, Monday and Tuesday closed.

For more information visit https://lacys-fast-food-restaurant.business.site/?m=true, phone 519-596-8622 or see Instagram: Lacysburgers.