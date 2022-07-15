New Business: Welcome to RavenStar! Enjoy the Magic of Nature

Opening Friday July 22nd, 2022. RavenStar (formerly Harvest Moon Bakery) is a place to Pause, Explore and Connect surrounded by the magic of nature, sculptures, and gardens.

Wander our trails with a mystical map and a cold brewed beverage. Find hidden clues, translate runes, discover tree magic, even build your own sculpture.

Hungry? Add our optional Forest Bistro Picnic Basket full of seasonal delicacies including a herbal drink, a garden fresh salad, an unforgettable main and a decadent dessert.

Go to ravenstarmagic.ca for more info and upcoming magical experiences. Inquiries: 519 592 5742 or [email protected]

Visit once, or become a member of our magical community for seasonal trail access, event discounts, and connection to like minded people.

Open Fridays to Sundays 10am-4pm. Limited capacity, unplugged experiences (no phones or cameras) allows you to unwind in the quiet of nature.

Feed your senses… Feed your spirit…