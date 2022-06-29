Peninsula Family Health Team Recognized For Age-Friendly Initiatives

Photo L-R: Peninsula Family Health Team (PFHT) Executive Director Pamela Loughlean accepts a certificate of recognition from Sharron Colter. The certificate recognized the PFHT in Lion’s Head for the age-friendly initiative of excellent Health Care on the peninsula by providing the COVID-19 vaccinations’ and boosters’ clinics on the Northern Bruce Peninsula to keep the residents safe. A similar framed certificate was presented to the Tobermory Family Health Team Clinic. The certificates recognizing age-friendly initiatives on the Bruce Peninsula are supported by the Council on Aging Grey Bruce (COAGB) and sponsored by the Northern Bruce Peninsula Community Support Advisory Action Committee (NBPCSAAC).

