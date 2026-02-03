Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supperat Rotary Hall February 17th

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Your local Rotary Club and Christ Church Anglican are co-hosting a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 17th at Rotary Hall, 59 Main Street in Lion’s Head. Free will donations are accepted for this event – supper will include buttermilk pancakes, real maple syrup, breakfast sausages, apple crisp with ice cream, coffee, tea and juice. To help the environment, people are encouraged to bring their own dishes and cutlery. Net proceeds from this supper event will be donated to the Lion’s Head Food Bank. We hope to see you there!

Sunday Coffee Socials Continue

Rotary hosted three popular Sunday Coffee Socials at Rotary Hall during the month of January, each with 30 or more people attending. These Coffee Socials will continue each Sunday during February (1st, 8th, 15th and 22nd), each running from 10 AM to 3 PM at Rotary Hall. Come join us for conversation over hot beverages (coffee, tea, hot chocolate), along with soups and snacks. We hope to see you there! We’re hoping to coordinate one or more of these Coffee Socials with pop-up sales from local merchants, providing visitors a chance to do some shopping while socializing at Rotary Hall! If you or your business would be interested in holding a pop-up sale at any of our scheduled Sunday Coffee Socials, please talk to any Rotarian, or contact our club via e-mail at nbprotary@gmail.com