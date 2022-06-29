Lion’s Head Legion Br 202 News: Roast Beef Country Dinner July 12

Submitted by Peter Dodge, PRO, Lion’s Head Legion Branch 202

Summer activities for Branch 202 are in full swing! In this edition of The Press you will see the advertisement for Legion Beef Dinner on July 12th at our Branch on Hwy 6 (see page 7). There are only 200 tickets available so please act quickly.

Corn Hole continues each Thursday at 1:00pm, everyone welcome. (Please note event not held on the first Thursday of each month which is General Meeting Day).

The Legion’s Famous Fish fry is planned for August 11th, again buy your tickets early as soon as the event is advertised. This “Special” is always sold out!

The Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction will be held on Saturday, October 22nd.

Ruck 2 Remember 2022

This year, starting July 5th the “Road to Recovery” Ruck March will cover all 900km of the Bruce Trail in support of “Operation Leave the Streets Behind” which assists Veterans that are facing or experiencing homelessness. the start point is Legion Branch 290 in Tobermory on July 5th, end point is Branch 479 Niagara Falls on August 8th.

Each day they will cover between 25-30km of trail and stay at a local Legion Hall. In total, they will visit 23 Branches. They will overnight at the Lion’s Head Legion on July 7th, 8th and 9th.

This event is targeting almost half a million dollars of donations, strongly supported by Police Departments, First Responders, and Fire Departments.

Marvin the Moose will visit Lion’s Head Legion on Monday afternoon July 4th prior to visiting Tobermory to be part of the Kick-off when the “Ruck to Remember” Team will start their walk of the Bruce Trail on July 5th.