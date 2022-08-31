Lion’s Head Legion Branch 202 Sellout Fish Fry A Huge Success! 

Submitted by Peter Dodge, PRO, Lion’s Head Legion Branch 202

Late August saw the end of successful summer activities. August 16th welcomed the return of the ever popular Fish Fry. The event was a complete “sellout” of 200 tickets. Event coordinator, Wayne Morningstar, said he could have sold at least 50 more tickets, even had calls for tickets after the event was over.

The weather was wonderful, so guests could choose to eat inside or outside in the covered tented area. There were even 30 “take-outs”. This event is only possible with the help of so many of the Branch Legion Members and the Ladies Auxiliary. The dessert tables being loaded with sumptuous varieties of mouthwatering treats, all provided by generous Branch and Auxiliary members.

Special thanks to the “fish-fryers”, kitchen staff, meal servers, ticket vendors, bartenders and as always, clean up team. The generous portion of local whitefish, covered in special formulated coating, being the main attraction. Numerous compliments of the meal quality being bestowed on the team.

Fish Fry Chefs, Wayne Morningstar and Bob Winters.

August 23rd was the season end of the new “Corn Hole” event. After a slow start at the beginning of the season the event has grown in popularity, cumulating, on the final day, with 22 participants. Again the weather was kind hot sun and occasional cooling cloud cover. Our Legion is confident this event will be held each year in the future.

Last day of the Corn Hole event.

Reminder of upcoming events:

• General Branch Meeting at 2:00pm on Thursday, September 1st

• Darts commence on Thursday, September 8th starting at 1:00pm, then will be held every Monday and Thursday throughout the fall, winter and spring. For non-dart players, cards of your choice, euchre or cribbage, will be available during the Darts event. (Except the first Thursday each month due to the General Branch Meeting).

• “Darts for Meat” will be every other Saturday commencing on September 17th at 1:00pm.

• Euchre each Friday evening will commence on September 9th at 7:00pm.