NP CoWork To Host ‘Farm to Table’ Meetup in Tobermory June 20

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

NP CoWork will host their 2nd Farmers’ Meetup on June 20, 2022 at 7 p.m. at The Meeting Place in Tobermory (20 Centennial Drive).

The Peninsula Farm to Table Meetup aims to bring local food producers and growers to meet and network with those in the food industry that prepare and serve food.

Charlotte Chinn, Manager NP Co Work, hopes “this event can help build a circular economy” whereby suppliers and buyers can promote locally sourced food items.

Event volunteers Charlotte Chinn, Karla Trudgen, Terry Heffernan and Mia Toose are excited to see what great connections can come from this fun meet-up!

Participants are invited to enjoy charcuterie style snacks and non-alcoholic beverages as they get to know each other and network. All are welcome to bring promotional materials and/or samples to share with the meetup group.

This is a free event hosted by NP CoWork. For more info please email [email protected]