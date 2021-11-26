Winter Concert Series Featuring Sam Martin and Delta Sugar Coming to NBP

Submitted by Tina Chladny

Are you ready to break out of your covid cocoons? The Northern Bruce Peninsula Municipality is offering two nights of music to awaken your spirit through community connection and exciting nights out in Tobermory and Lion’s Head.

Most of us know our first performer who has made us proud, our local gal Sam Martin and Delta Sugar who has performed unforgettable sold-out shows on the peninsula in the past. Her energy, seven piece band, and passion to play back on her home turf, is a dynamite combination that you don’t want to miss. Her concert, the first of the series, is on Saturday, December 4th at the Community Center in Tobermory. Doors open at 6PM.

Great Lake Swimmers offers lively Roots Rock music that will get your toes tapping and your heart wanting to hear more. Craig Cardiff is a Juno award winning singer-song writer, with sixteen albums under his belt. He’s a died in the wool folk musician. Both will be playing at our second concert of the series in Lion’s Head at Rotary Hall on Saturday, December, 18th. Check out all of their music online you may be pleasantly surprised. Doors open 6PM.

Tickets are only $20.00 each or $35.00 for both shows. All tickets must but bought in advance and will be available at Peacock’s Foodland, and the Meeting Place in Tobermory. In Lion’s Head they will be sold at The Dandy Lion, and Scott’s Hardware. The Municipal office will also be selling them as well if you live somewhere in between.

Current covid protocols will be in place so masks and proof of vaccine will be necessary to attend. Masks will also be required while inside. Both of the concerts will be sit down concerts (we will save our dancing for the street dance). On the bright side we will be offering lunch!

Grab you tickets while you can because they will be sure to go fast. See you there!