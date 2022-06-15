Replacement Docks Installed at Lion’s Head Marina

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

On 8 and 9 June 2022, Kropf Industrial installed replacement docks at the Lion’s Head Marina. Peggy Van Mierlo-West, CAO of the Municipality of Northern Bruce states

“The scope of the proposal is for 13 main docks and 19 finger docks. This would replace the damaged docks throughout the harbour. It is the equivalent of replacing all of C dock, and using docks from C dock to repair and replace the other damaged docks throughout the harbour.

Council allocated $120,000 in the 2022 Capital budget towards the dock project. And are currently working with our insurance company regarding a settlement.”

Other major repairs this year for the Lion’s Head Harbour include:

-Electrical dock servicing $40,000

-Steel Roof Replacement $40,000