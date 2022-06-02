RPR’s “Resurrection” Concert June 11 at Rotary Hall

Submitted by Brian Taylor

RPR, a talented local folk/rock band who write all their own material and sing about local events, Canadian and world history, tough days at the checkout counter, crop dusting, and even the joys of riding in cars down gravel roads, are performing at the Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head Saturday, June 11, 2022, The concert was originally scheduled for March 2020 and was postponed because of the sudden onset of the pandemic.

Yes, the Ritchie brothers are on stage again!

Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance, $25 at the door. Doors open 7 PM, Concert starts at 8 PM. Reserve tickets by emailing [email protected]

Don’t miss this energetic show filled with tight harmonies, stories, and laughter.