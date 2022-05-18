Week Of Classical Music Performances Coming To The Harbourside Stage This August

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Lion’s Head Summer Music brings a week of classical music performances starting on Saturday, August 6 until Saturday, August 13, 2022. The performances will be at the Harbourside Stage every evening starting at 7:00 pm. The Rain day plan will be to move the concert to the Rotary Hall.

It has always been a dream for organizer Dominik Franken to host a week-long Lion’s Head Summer Music event. Franken says he wished to share his love of classical music and to promote the idea that classical music can be enjoyed by everyone and in a casual setting. He is thrilled with the lineup of performances over the week.

Last August, New York based violinist Sarah Pratt-Parsamian performed a series of Music on the Bruce concerts at Red Bay, Southampton, Sauble Beach, Tobermory, Wiarton and Lion’s Head. Pratt-Parsamian mentioned at her concert in Lion’s Head that she hoped that this classical concert series would become an annual event and planned to invite her friends and colleagues to join her in performing at this new music festival.

Franken, in collaboration with Pratt-Parsamian, will participate in three musical performances.

On August 6, there will be a Chamber Music Program, featuring Sergei Prokofiev’s Sonata for Two Violins, op. 56, and Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet in A-Major, K581; performed by a Classical String Quintets: Sarah Pratt-Parsamian violin; Shane Kim, violin; Robert Woolfrey, clarinet; Dominik Franken, viola; Tanya Ell, cello. ​

On August 12, the regularly scheduled Harbourside Concert will showcase a night of “Folk and Baroque” – Chamber Music program featuring works of Bach, Biber, Telemann, and Mark O’Connor. The performers are Sarah Pratt-Parsamian, violin; Dominik Franken, viola;… and some extra-special musical guests!

​The third collaboration is on August 13, with the Watermusik from Haendel and will be performed on the water; described as a Handel Celebration with Sarah Pratt-Parsamian, violin; Dominik Franken, viola and musicians from the local Bruce community.

Two regional bands are slated to perform at the event: Rosin Dust, a string group from Owen Sound will perform on August 8 and The Southampton Concert Band will perform on August 9.​

Also performing at the Lion’s Head Summer Music event is the Trio Garagio comprising of Dominik Franken on Violin, Carol Mulder on Cello and Christine Robinson on Cello. The performance of this local Classical String Trio is on August 10.

Franken says all performers will be happy to share their experiences with fellow musicians.

Franken has applied for a grant from Grey Bruce Community Foundation and says he received full support of the Northern Bruce Municipality for his application. However he is still awaiting a response to his application.

All performances will be free of charge. Any donations will be used to subside the performers’ travel expenses.

For more information on the summer concerts on the Bruce Lion’s Head Summer Music see the Facebook Page for Music on the Bruce Peninsula or via the website LookLocally.ca

Festival details can be found at www.musiconthebruce.com