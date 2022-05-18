Tobermory Legion Br 290 News: Gravesite Veteran Markers For Dunks Bay Cemetery

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

As many people are aware, Doug Smith is organising markers for the gravesites of Veterans who are interred at Dunk’s Bay cemetery. Many family members have already purchased the markers, while others have sponsored a marker for others.

The markers are a metal plate 3¼” x 4” mounted on a 11½” metal spike. Proudly made in Canada, the cost to purchase would be $25.00. Please see the photo and also there is a marker at the branch should you wish to view it in person.

If you are interested in purchasing a marker for your family member or sponsoring a marker for one of the 125 Veterans interred at Dunk’s Bay, you are able to do so by e-transfer to [email protected] Please put in the memo section that this is for a marker or you can take a cheque or cash to the branch when we are open and Kandice will assist you.

Thank you to those who have already purchased a marker and our hope is to have all of the markers set up for Decoration Day in June.

Volunteers Needed

The legion is run by volunteers and it seems that the same people are volunteering all of the time. We need some new blood, if for no other reason than, we are TIRED!! If you have any time to spare let us know as we would love to run more events but events don’t run themselves.

What events you ask?

Well, there is rumour that the Saturday B.B.Q.s may return, but help is needed in cooking, taking payment and making of salads and sweets which are all donated.

If you can spare some time or donate a salad let Rob Davis or Colleen Mackey know.

Also, if you listen really closely you may hear the sound of… Drums? Guitars? Bass? Piano? Music!! Yes, if there are enough volunteers for security and bar, there is a rumour that Club L will possibly return. So, dust off those dancing shoes, watch for the rumour to become fact and if you can help every once in awhile please let Mandy Liverance, Sean Hurst or myself know.

Upcoming Events

– The Yacht Club is holding their meeting on Monday, May 23 at the Legion for coffee at 8:30 am and meeting at 9:00 am. All are welcome.

– General Membership Meeting is Tuesday, June 14 at 8:00 pm. If you are a member, come to the meeting. Find out what is going on and have your say.

– Meat Draws are every Saturday at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome; come on out and win some meat! Cost is $7.00 for 3 draws, plus the bonus draw.

– Bingo will resume on Wednesday, June 1 at the Tobermory Community Centre, sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary. Ages 19 & over, doors open at 6:30 pm, bingo at 7:15 pm.

– Darts for Fun is every Thursday at 7:30 pm; cost is $2.00 and ten cents to the duck if you are so lucky!

Branch Hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Visit our website www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.