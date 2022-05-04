First Men’s Breakfast Meeting Since 2020 (Hopefully!)

Submitted by Brian McHattie

As has been the case with so many of our community traditions, the regular Men’s Breakfast has not occurred since February 2020 – that is a lot of missed pancakes (not that my waistline shrunk in the interim)!

Well, we want everyone to know that we’re organized to come back on May 14 or June 11 (hopefully) at our old haunt, the Tobermory Community Centre – we are hedging our bets in respecting the state of covid (get your boosters!). Our speaker will be Owen Glendon from the Sources of Knowledge Board who will tell us all about their Seabin Watchers program, a citizen science opportunity (that means they need volunteers!) to monitor water quality in the Tobermory Harbours.

We also wanted to take this opportunity to provide our heart-felt thanks to Dave Robertson, the key Men’s Breakfast organizer over the past number of years. Dave and his wife decided to leave Tobermory for a very good reason – growing grandchildren! That is a draw that many of us feel as we grow older. Good luck Dave and no doubt we’ll see you around as you have many friends to stay with here.

Thanks also to Bernard Roy for his many years of cheerfully running the welcome table as breakfasters came in and serving as our Treasurer – he is stepping back to become an ‘ordinary’ pancake eater now! So too is Rainer Hoffman-Taylor who has been a stalwart every-man for the breakfast, running the audio-visual, and helping Dave to keep everything running smoothly.

Breakfast is served at 9, with coffee ready by 8. Breakfast is $12 by tickets purchased at the door. For members, our trusty Martin Hogarth will send an invite to the email list with a follow-up cancelling if need be – if you’re not on this list, we encourage you to connect with us. To get on our email list, or for more information, please contact Martin at [email protected]