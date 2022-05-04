Rotary Pancake Breakfast is Back! Sunday, May 22nd

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

We’re excited to announce that Rotary will be holding a Pancake Breakfast for the community at the Rotary Hall (59 Main Street, Lion’s Head) on the upcoming Victoria Day weekend, on Sunday, May 22nd from 8:30 to 11:00 AM! This will be our first community Pancake Breakfast since 2019 due to restrictions related to covid. Breakfasts will include pancakes with real maple syrup, scrambled eggs, pork sausages and hash browns, as well as orange juice and coffee to drink, and will cost $10.00 per adult ($5.00 for kids aged 12 years and under), with all profits going towards Rotary local community projects.

If practical, we encourage you to bring your own plate and cutlery to help reduce waste from this breakfast event. In addition to table seating in the Rotary Hall, we are working on an option for breakfast pick-up for those wishing to take away their breakfast – more details on this will be provided in the next Rotary article to appear in Bruce Peninsula Press before the coming holiday weekend.

Rotary is also recruiting volunteer helpers for putting on this breakfast event – breakfast volunteers will receive a free pancake breakfast! If you would like to help out with our Pancake Breakfast, please get in touch with any Rotarian, or you can leave a phone message (519-793-4040), or send us an e-mail to [email protected]

Thank you Pancake Breakfast Sponsors!

Rotary wishes to thank our continuing sponsors of our Pancake Breakfast events! Russell and Abby Miner Maple Products from Kemble continue to provide their oh-so-delicious real maple syrup for Rotary Breakfasts, and Lion’s Head Beach Motel continues to provide the coffee for our event! Our corporate sponsors help us offset breakfast expenses, allowing Rotary to have more money to put towards our various local community projects. Special thanks to our continuing corporate sponsors!

If you or your company would be interested in sponsoring part of Rotary Pancake Breakfasts in the future, please let us know! Rotary tries to run four community Pancake Breakfasts during holiday weekends between May and September of each year.

Rotary Runs Bars for Local Community Events

With covid mandates and restrictions finally being lifted, our Rotary Club has returned to running bars for local community events! Recently, we ran a bar at the Rotary Hall for the Bruce County municipal road superintendents on Thursday, April 21st. We held a second bar at Rotary Hall on the evening of Saturday, April 23rd for a Municipality-sponsored concert featuring folk singer Craig Cardiff and indie folk group Great Lake Swimmers. Profits after costs received from Rotary bars are returned to the community through a wide range of Rotary projects and initiatives.

L-R: Rotarians Catherine Henderson and Doug Embleton tending bar at the Rotary Hall on the evening of Saturday, April 23rd for a Municipality-sponsored concert featuring folk singer Craig Cardiff and indie folk group Great Lake Swimmers. Other Rotarians tending bar at this community concert were John White, Rob Hiscott, Bob Spearing and Captain Gerry Greig. L-R: Rotarians Bob Spearing and John White tending bar at Rotary Hall for Bruce County municipal road superintendents event held on April 21, 2022. Other Rotarians tending bar at this event were Catherine Henderson, Captain Gerry Greig and Rob Hiscott. Great to return to holding Rotary bars to raise funds for our community!

Recruiting New Rotary Members

We’re looking for new members to join our small Rotary Club to give back to our local community and also contribute to international projects such as ‘Polio Plus’, working towards the eradication of polio world-wide. In addition to our traditional fundraising activities (hosting pancake breakfasts and running bars), our Club also raises funds for community projects through sales of different products such as pewter Lion’s Head Christmas tree ornaments, Georgian Bay honey, and tulip bulbs (‘Tulips for Polio’ supporting Rotary International’s ‘Polio Plus’ program), as well as renting out tents/canopies for local community events (including erecting and taking down these tents/canopies).

Rotary’s motto is ‘Service Above Self’ and our Club provides great opportunities for giving back to our wonderful community here in Northern Bruce! If interested in joining, please get in touch with any Rotarian, or you can leave a phone message (519-793-4040), or send us an e-mail to [email protected]