Corrections 

In Issue #4, 2022 of the Bruce Peninsula Press, the article “Two Day Family Fun Fest Attracts Over 150 Community Members” contained two errors. The photo caption of the “Wipe Out Waste” booth incorrectly identified Fun Fest Co-organizer Krista Dovaston in the photo. The name should have been Lynne Dovaston.

Suzanne Dyke’s name was spelled incorrectly.

As per an email from the Bethel Evangelical Missionary Church the notification above the church services in the Service Directory incorrectly states that the churches require vaccination and masks to attend services.

Bethel Evangelical Missionary Church states that they have never required vaccination to attend church. Masks are optional.

The Bruce Peninsula Press apologizes for these errors.