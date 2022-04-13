Community Garden Plots in Tobermory Available to Public for Spring Planting

Submitted by Community Gardens Group

There are two 4’ X 8’ raised garden beds now available, first come first served, at the Community Gardens site, Tobermory Community Park, 20 Centennial Drive.

Here’s how it works:

The Community Gardens group of about 12-14 gardeners work together on some projects, keep the site weed free, plant, tend and water communal beds of tomatoes, squash and garlic. In exchange for shared work, each person or family is assigned their own garden plot to plant, tend, harvest and contribute to the cost of composted manure each year. There is no other fee. It’s a pretty good deal and the amount of produce you can grow is amazing. Individuals, couples, family or friends can request a garden plot.

The set up is easy with water available on site, storage for tools and other equipment in the ‘shared shed’ with our turtle tracker friends, outdoor dry sink for vegetable prep, compost bins, picnic tables for taking a break and of course sharing and education among fellow gardeners.

The Community Gardens in Tobermory are supported locally by The Meeting Place and part of a larger network of community gardens in Grey and Bruce, exchanging ideas, seeds and gleaning opportunities.

To reserve a raised garden bed call The Meeting Place Tobermory at 519-596-2313 or email [email protected] and leave your name, phone number and any questions you have.