New Business: The Booth Takeout & Catering – Open Year Round • Homecooked Meals

Homecooked meals don’t have to be hard! Stokes Bay’s Mary Hewton proves that with The Booth Takeout and Catering. Year-round, she will be offering delicious homecooked meals and catering services from The Booth at the Lion’s Head Arena, with summer hours starting in April. Open Thursday to Monday 7 am to 2 pm.

Whether you’re looking for an on-the-go lunch, filling breakfast, or simply wanting to feed the whole crew, The Booth has got you covered!

What’s on the Menu?

The menu is simple but memorable! No need to plan out your day around making a meal – just swing by The Booth. Mary’s hearty breakfast sandwiches, fast, on-the-go lunch combos and filling frozen dinners will satisfy the whole family.

Check out the Websites, Call Ahead or Order Onsite

Follow The Booth on Facebook for daily specials, check out their online menu at TheBoothTakeout.ca, or simply swing by the arena, 4 Tackabury St, Lion’s Head. Mary and her staff look forward to seeing you!