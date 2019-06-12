Male Arrested For Impaired Operation Of Vessel in Colpoys Bay

OPP Investigating Boating Incident

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On June 7, 2019 at 10:33 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called after complainants reported hearing calls for help coming from on the water in Colpoys Bay, Georgian Bay. Two civilian boats attended the area and located three males in the water. Two males were transported by Bruce County Paramedics to hospital. Police learned that a 16 foot vessel had sunk and there was still a fourth person unaccounted for from the sunken vessel.

On June 8, 2019 at 2:14 a.m., after a search involving Canadian Coast Guard, OPP vessel, Cape Croker Police vessel and area residents, the missing fourth male was located deceased in approximately 20 feet of water. At 15:14 p.m. OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) recovered the body of the deceased.

Grey Bruce OPP officers, Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit, OPP USRU and Technical Traffic Collision Investigators continue to investigate the incident.

Grey Bruce OPP have arrested and charged a 39-year-old male for impaired operation of a vessel causing death. The accused was released on an Undertaking following a bail hearing. His next court date is on June 19, 2019 in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound. Police are not identifying the involved parties at this time.

Anyone with information which may assist with this investigation are asked to contact the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.