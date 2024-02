Members of the BPDS Elementary Ski Team competed at Hepworth Sawmill on February 9, with five schools in attendance. BPDS had 17 skiers take the trails, set to prove cross country skiing is back at BPDS. The races started with the Junior Girls classic race (grades 4-6). These amazing girls swept the podium! Avery 1st, Georgia 2nd, Bella 3rd, Maddison 4th, Tamara 5th, Mairin 6th, Paisley 12th and Ella 18th.