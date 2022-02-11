Bruce Peninsula Hospital Foundation’s Hooked on Health Lottery SOLD OUT!

Media Release

Submitted by April Patry, Executive Director

January 31, 2022 – Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation (BPHF) Board and Staff are thrilled to announce that their annual Hooked on Health Lottery has sold out again this year!

Hooked on Health is an annual winter lottery, which raises funds for medical equipment and technology for the Wiarton & Lion’s Head Hospitals. This year’s lottery proceeds will help purchase new X-Ray Machines for both Wiarton and Lion’s Head Hospitals.

BPHF Executive Director, April Patry shared “we are thrilled that our community has so enthusiastically bought tickets for our Hooked on Health Lottery. We printed an additional 500 tickets this year, and still sold out. Wow!”

Patry also extended a sincere thank you to all of the Physicians that make up South Bruce Peninsula Family Health Organization, located in Wiarton, and the Peninsula Family Health Team located in Lion’s Head, saying, “we are so grateful to all of our family doctors who have so generously provided all of the cash prizing again this year. Not only do they provide excellent care, but they also support the Foundation in our efforts to raise funds for our peninsula hospitals.”

Dr. Vanderstelt spoke on behalf of the Peninsula Family Health Team, “as both health care workers and users of our local healthcare system, we are more then happy to support the community effort to raise funds for the X-Ray Machines. I feel so grateful and energized by the overwhelming response from the community that has led to the Hooked on Health Lottery selling out again this year! THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!”

The draw will take place on February 25th at 2pm at the Wiarton Hospital.