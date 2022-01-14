Lion’s Head Food Bank News: BPDS Students Organize Food Drive

Submitted by Darlene Myles

The Senior Business class at BPDS organized and executed a very successful food drive to support The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank. 548 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected!

In addition, the Secondary Students’ Council organized a “Toonies for Turkeys” fundraising event to assist the Food Bank in paying for the turkeys provided in the Christmas hampers. $300.00 was collected and donated to the Food Bank. Excellent work students!

Senior Business class students present a donation to the Lion’s Head Food Bank from their “Toonies for Turkey’s” fundraiser. L-R: Ryley Burley, Food Bank Coordinator Darlene Myles, Pearson Arps, Chloe Cameron and Laura Naves.

South Bruce Peninsula ATV Club Donates to Food Bank

On behalf of The SBP ATV Club, George Vandereyk and Paul Tooke have been busy donating to various local causes. The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank was chosen to receive $1,000.00! This donation will be used to continue our hamper program.

L-R: South Bruce Peninsula ATV Club members Paul Tooke and George Vandereyk present a $1000.00 donation to Darlene Myles, Lion’s Head Food Bank Coordinator.

The SBP ATV Club has been very generous this Christmas season. Donations have also been made to the Salvation Army Food Banks (Owen Sound & Wiarton), O’Share, Breakfast Programs at BPDS, PSDS, Amabel-Sauble Community School, Hepworth Central School, Keppel-Sarawak School and Hillcrest School. $500.00 was also donated to the CFOS Christmas Fund Broadcast.

Rider donations at the annual Bye-Bye Summer Ride totaled $2,420.00. This amount was matched by the SBP ATV Club as well as Sauble Beach Motor Sports. A grand total of $7,260.00 was donated to Chapman House Hospice in Owen Sound in October.

Well done ladies and gentlemen of The SBP ATV Club!

Tremendous Community Support of Food Bank

This past Christmas season proved to be another very “giving” season in our community.

The Pike Bay Community Association hosted a food drive before Christmas which was very successful! The food bank received non-perishable items as well as some monetary donations. This small community has always been very active in supporting our food bank.

The Community Choir hosted their annual Christmas Cantata event and asked for food donations. A good supply of food items was received as well as some monetary donations. This group has also been faithful in supporting the food bank!

Financial donations were received from local Real Estate Sales Reps Ashley Jackson and Chris Amyot, The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 202 and Ladies Auxiliary to Branch 202, Bruce County Beef Farmers Association, Musicians of the Bruce Peninsula, Bruce Power Christmas Outreach Program, Bruce Power Workers’ Union, Christ Church, Central United Church, Pike Bay United Church and Unifor – Local 2458 on behalf of Golden Dawn Nursing Home Staff.

Numerous generous donations were received from members of our community and each donation regardless of amount is greatly appreciated!

L-R: David Warder of The Community Choir presents donations to Darlene Myles, Coordinator of The Lion’s Head Food Bank.

L-R: Darlene Myles receives festive cloth gift bags made by Merilyn Davies. The bags held gift items donated for the Foodbank Christmas hampers.

Terry Shearer and Barb Bryans present a $500.00 donation to Darlene Myles of The Lion’s Head Foodbank. Terry and Barb are employed at The Golden Dawn Nursing Home. The cheque was donated by the employees’ union, Unifor Local 2458.

Because of the generosity of our community the Lion’s Head & District Food Bank was able to distribute 38 Christmas hampers! The Sweet Shop in Tobermory donated maple peanut brittle, almond brittle and chocolate drizzled popcorn to add to our hampers. What a nice treat for our clients! The LHD Food Bank provided 248 regular monthly hampers in 2021 as well as 26 Easter hampers and 25 Thanksgiving hampers. This would not be possible without the tremendous community support we receive!