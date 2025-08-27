Printing On the Go: Bruce County Public Library Launches Wireless Printing

Media Release

August 8, 2025 – For Immediate Release Bruce County, Ontario: The Bruce County Public Library (BCPL) is excited to introduce Princh, a new wireless printing service now available at Chesley, Kincardine, Lucknow, Mildmay, Port Elgin, Lion’s Head and Wiarton Branches.

Princh lets you print directly from your mobile device or computer, making it easier than ever to print from home, on the go or right inside a branch.

• Standard letter sized paper and black and white printing options are available.

• Print from anywhere you have internet access and pick up your printing during Branch hours.

• Pay online with your credit card or in cash at your branch for added convenience.

Visit the Princh page on the BCPL website at library.brucecounty.on.ca/services/wirelessprinting, select your branch, and follow the easy step-by-step instructions.