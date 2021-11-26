Water Main Break in Lion’s Head Prompts Boil Water Advisory for Village

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula issued a precautionary boil water notice for all users of the Lion’s Head Drinking Water System from November 14-16, 2021. A major water main break at the corner of Helen and Scott Streets in Lion’s Head prompted the Boil Water Advisory for the village.

The villagers reported that on Sunday morning the Fire Department personnel went door-to-door to hand deliver the Advisory Notice to the affected residents. The Advisory stated “The water will be tested to ensure it is safe to drink prior to the precautionary notice being lifted.”

The precautionary Boil Water Advisory was lifted/rescinded in consultation with Public Health as of November 16, 2021. The Notice of Resolution states “The necessary operational corrective actions were completed and bacteriological water quality test results have confirmed that the drinking water supply is in compliance with Ontario Regulations and Water Quality Standards.”