Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market To Hold Christmas Market November 27 at Summer House Park

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Shoppers wishing to stock up on their favorite local foods and treats and find unique gift items for their family and friends this Christmas season are invited to visit the Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market. Featuring local food producers and artisans, the market is planned for Saturday, November 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Recreation Hall at Summer House Park in Miller Lake.

24 Vendors participating in Christmas Market

Twenty four vendors will be participating in the Christmas Market offering a wide variety of locally produced foods and artisan items such as cookies, baked goods, chocolate, honey, quail eggs, freshly made crepes, beeswax candles, craft beer, maple products, holiday evergreen arrangements, flowers, soaps, handcrafted wood-turned products, pottery, jewellery, cards, clothing, music CDs and artworks. Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market Gift Certificates will be on sale – a potential stocking stuffer.

The Lions’ Head Farmers’ Market Band will be welcoming shoppers by playing holiday tunes outside the Recreation Hall, setting the festive tone for the day.

Summer House Park’s restaurant will be open and Chef Sabrina will be making her wood-fired thin crust pizza.

Summer House Park is new location for Christmas market

With many of the Lion’s Head venues either too small or having restricted access due to COVID-19 (including the usual location for the Christmas Market at the school in Lion’s Head), Charlene Jordan, Manager of the Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market, had the challenge of finding a venue to accommodate the Christmas Market. Working with the size of the Recreation Hall at Summer House Park and adding an “Outdoor Canadiana” vendor area, all vendors have been accommodated at Summer House Park.

She also made arrangements with Summer House Park to re-open their restaurant to serve their wood-fired pizza to the hungry shoppers.

After a busy week of making final preparations for the new location of the Christmas market, she feels confident that everything is ready.

New this year the Christmas Market will be held at the Summer House Park Recreation Hall with a “Outdoor Canadiana” vendor area.

Date: Saturday, Nov 27, 10 a.m to 2 p.m

Location: Summer House Park, Recreation Hall, 197 Miller Lake Shore Rd, Miller Lake, ON N0H 1Z0

Website: https://www.lionsheadfarmersmarket.com/christmas-market