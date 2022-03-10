Bruce County EarlyON Welcomes Families Back For In-Person Programs

Media Release

February 9, 2022 – Bruce County, Ontario: On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, Bruce County EarlyON Child and Family Centre programs will begin to welcome families back to in-person programs. Bruce County EarlyON continues to follow the health measures announced by the Ontario Government and Grey-Bruce Health Unit in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 variants and provide a safe experience for program participants.

EarlyON Schedule:

Wiarton, Lion’s Head & Tobermory

March 2022 Programs

Drop-in options are not available. *Registration ONLY. For more information or to register call 1-800-616-8116 or message us on Facebook Messenger.

• Wiarton 10:00 – 11:00 AM

Peninsula Shore District School – 115 George St.

-Indoor/Outdoor Adventures In Play

Tuesday, 1

Monday, 7, 14, 21, 28

-Growing With Baby

Thursday, 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

• Lion’s Head 10:30 – 11:30 AM

Lion’s Head Arena – 4 Tackabury St.

Tuesday, 8, 22 – Adventures in Play

• Tobermory – 10:30 – 11:30 AM

Tobermory Branch Library – 22 Bay St.

Wednesday, 30 – Adventures in Play

March Virtual Programs

Wednesday, 23 -1:00 – Parent Chat

Friday, 18-11:00 AM – Create With Me Virtually

Families can register for in-person programs by calling 1-800-616-8116 or by sending a private message in Facebook messenger. Bruce County EarlyON will continue to offer programs virtually and Educators welcome phone calls from families who are looking for activity ideas, community resources, or have child development questions.

What to expect:

• Safety precautions will be in place at Bruce County EarlyON, including signage, hand hygiene stations, distancing measures, capacity limits, and enhanced cleaning.

• Educators will be wearing face masks and shields or goggles during programs. Program participants aged 2 and older are asked to wear face coverings during in-person programs.

• At the main entrance, participants are required to complete hand hygiene, registration/attendance, and attest to a pass on the Provincial COVID-19 screener for each member of the family or group.

• Please contact an EarlyON Educator to cancel your visit if you do not pass the provincial COVID-19 self-assessment.

Health related information can be found at www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca and the Ministry of Health website at www.ontario.ca/covid. We are happy to assist you online and over the phone. Call: 1-800-616-8116 Email: [email protected]