Submitted by Richard Smith,

Branch 202 President

Branch 202’s last World War II veteran, Ken Diebel received his seventy-five year service pin and bar at the October meeting of the branch executive. He got a standing ovation from the audience.

Zone C-4 Commander Kathryn Eastwood (right) pins the 75 year service pin on Branch 202’s last WWII Veteran Ken Diebel (left).

Deputy Zone C-4 Commander Rob Butchart (right) presents Ken (left)with the 75 year service bar that goes on the ribbon on the Golden Anniversary medal.

Ken was branch President from 1992-1994, branch Treasurer for 28 years and District C Treasurer for 14 years. Ken would always lend a willing hand if work needed to be done. Until the pandemic struck, he would always be one of the poppy canvassers during the Period of Remembrance, and always volunteered to be one of the servers at the Country Dinner and the Fish Fry. Currently, Ken looks after the pop tabs for wheelchairs project for the branch.

Congratulations Ken!