Do You Have Any Volunteer Time To Give To The Tobermory Food Bank

Submitted by Linda Godhue

Once again thanks to the generosity of the Community and the work of our volunteers we were able to distribute 25 Thanksgiving hampers. Also, many thanks to the staff at Peacock’s Foodland who make sure all we need for the hampers is available.

Our regular hours of Tuesday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Meeting Place re-started about 6 weeks ago and we are looking for volunteers. In any organization there is a natural turnover in volunteers and we find ourselves in that position at this time.

There are many ways to volunteer for the Tobermory Food Bank:

Volunteering can be taking a two- hour shift serving clients. Volunteers work in pairs. If a new volunteer comes aboard, they would be paired with an experienced volunteer. Clear Covid related protocols are in place for the safety of our volunteers and clients. This is a very rewarding experience as it is a hands-on situation where you are directly serving the community. All volunteers sign a confidentiality agreement to protect the privacy of our clients. If you do agree to a scheduled shift there is flexibility as to when that shift will be and how often.

There are many other opportunities to volunteer your time without committing to taking a scheduled shift. It could be coming in to stock our shelves or picking up grocery supplies at Peacock’s. Or it may be just coming out to pack hampers. Although we have suspended our Hot Dog sales during the pandemic, once we start having the sales again, we can always use help with that.

If you are interested in volunteering in any way or wish to discuss what it means or to have any questions answered please call Linda Godhue at 519-596-2333.

We offer condolences to the family of Julie Carpenter who recently passed away. You will remember Miller Lake resident Julie who from the start of the pandemic began a major production of making face masks for the community. Julie then took the monies derived from her efforts and gave it to the Food Banks. Julie served the community by not only providing sought after face masks but in turn supported those most in need. Again, our condolences to her family and friends.

As the winter approaches and costs of fuel, gas and food continue to rise all of us at the Tobermory Food Bank thank our wonderful generous community for their ongoing support. It does make a difference in many lives.

Keep taking care.