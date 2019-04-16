Ladies Auxiliary Br 202: Order Your Meat Pies

Submitted by Leona McCarthy, Secretary



Spring seems to have arrived, but we aren’t fooled, we still have winter lurking around.

The Ladies Auxiliary will be preparing Meat Pies April 30 so get your orders in to Jean at 519-793-3014 or Mo at 519-793-3506. The pies are Turkey, Roast Beef and Burger and are still $4 each. Your pie orders can be picked-up April 30 after 3pm.

We have had our elections with not much change: Jean Shearer acclaimed President, Moyra Ready still our Treasurer, Leona McCarthy remains Secretary, Lynda Beckett 1st Vice, Cindy Cowley 2nd Vice, Anne Aubin is Sports Officer, Wendy McConnell still Sgt- at- Arms and Phyllis Edgar, Millie McIntyre and Sue Halliday Executive Members. We would like to thank scrutineers George Bowman and David Uren from the Branch for helping with the elections. Our Branch and Auxiliary Joint Installation of Officers will be held May 21st.

Congratulations to the Paisley Ladies Auxiliary on their 60th Anniversary.

Preparations are in the works for the Municipal Fish Dinner and the Friendship Club Fish Dinner. Lions and Lioness dinner meetings are keeping our cook teams busy.

We have a good group of hard working ladies coming together for the promotion and support of our local Legion and our community.