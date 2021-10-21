Tobermory Legion Branch 290 News: The Skunk Has Been Evicted

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

When the branch opened at the end of July there was a certain odor in the air and this particular odor was more pronounced at times as summer turned to fall. Yes, the odor of anticipation at lives returning to a new normal was present but this pungent smell was due to an unwanted, uninvited individual taking up residence underneath the branch. Yes, folks we had a SKUNK!

It became very apparent at the end of September that eviction was the only way to get rid of this non-dues paying critter. Pest control companies were contacted but most wouldn’t return calls and no one was coming up here to assist; we were on our own. Luckily, I am foolhardy; so armed with the expert advice one can get from YouTube, I knew I could proceed with eviction.

However, this was a 2 man operation, cue Brad Inglis (formerly known as not the Padre, the other one), who seems to be as foolhardy as yours truly, to the rescue. Traps were borrowed, thank you to Doug Smith and Jose Andino Rodriguez for the loan of traps. Traps were set, finally, thanks to Finn Peacock for showing the 2 intrepid skunk hunters how to do that (humiliation complete). We also, armed ourselves with moth balls which were thrown in the hole in the foundation which was the breach in our perimeter.

Well, we managed to have all the bait stolen once, and trap raccoons another time, but during this whole adventure, we noticed that the smell was less everyday. Between the mothballs and our odor at the skunk entrance, this critter took pity on us and voluntarily left. I am happy to report that more moth balls have been thrown into the hole and the breach has been sealed up. Thank you to Brad Inglis for all of his help and our new catch phrase “If we can figure out the equipment, we can remove the critter.”

Military Service Recognition Book

The 8th edition of the Military Service Recognition Book is now available at the Legion as well as copies of the 7th edition. Please see Kandice if you are interested.

Membership Renewal

You can take advantage of the Earlybird Renewal Program which ends November 30. Cost is $45 to renew during the Earlybird and $50 afterwards. All new memberships start at $50. The easiest way to renew is to e-transfer. Just go to the branch website, click on the donate button and please put in the memo that this is for your membership renewal.

Upcoming Events

• Trivia Nights are back. The next Trivia Night is Friday, November 12 at 7:00 pm.

•Darts for Fun – every Thursday at 7:30 pm.

• Meat Draws – every Saturday at 4:30 pm. All are welcome, and if you are between the ages of 19 to 97, like Gloria McNair, come on out!

Branch Hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 3:00 to 9:00 pm or earlier – it’s up to Kandice.

Please note that all Covid safety requirements are in place and enforced; so bring and wear your mask, maintain distance and use hand sanitizer. Proof of vaccine is required. Thank you.

Visit our website: www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.