Submitted by Deryn Harkness

Avoid potential slips and falls and join the Northern Bruce Walkers as we walk safely, indoors at the Tobermory Community Centre.

All Covid 19 safety protocols are in place for our protection!

You are welcome to come and go between the scheduled hours:

• Monday mornings from 10:30am to 12:00pm

• Tuesday afternoon from 1:30pm to 3:00pm and,

• Thursday mornings from 10:00am to 11:30am.

Mask up, sign in and the rest is up to you. Hope to see you there!