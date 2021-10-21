Submitted by Amanda

Saturday, September 18 was an absolutely beautiful day, and the aroma of roasting pork filled the air as the 6th annual AND-ROD pig roast took place. As always, the cost for this wonderful event was donation only and the recipient of the donations this year is the Community Pavilion Project at The Meeting Place.

The event was well attended, and the amount raised was $4,000.00!

This would not have been accomplished without a lot of hard work by many individuals and donation of goods by the following businesses: Little Cove Bakery; Peacock’s Foodland; The Princess Hotel; Bruce Peninsula Septic and The Hungry Hiker.

Wonderful entertainment was provided by Three Men in the Tub; Marty Oblak; Mack Armstrong & Maiko; Jake Parker Scott and D. J. Max.

Thank you so much to the above named individuals and businesses as once again you helped make the pig roast a huge success. A big thank you to friends and the community for supporting and attending the pig roast and as a result we all will gain a pavilion.