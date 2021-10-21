Climate Comment for September 2021

The News is in The Winds

Submitted by Bill Caulfeild-Browne

As I spent most the month of September in the Maritimes my commentary will be based on the statistics my weather station yielded, with no personal observations.

It was slightly warmer than normal with a mean temperature 0.7C above the average of 14.5C. The coolest day was the 30th when the mercury dipped to 7.2C and the warmest was the 20th at 25.8C.

Precipitation was somewhat above normal, as it was across much of Southern Ontario. We got just over 100 mm. where historically we would expect around 80mm.

The news was in the winds. Although Big Tub Harbour avoided the worst of the storms, Lion’s Head did not – nor did many other communities to the south of us. On September 7th thunderstorms caused severe damage along the Lake Huron shore with several tornadoes reported in Harriston, Southampton and Port Elgin. On the 22nd Lion’s Head got hit, as reported in the last Press. Winds in Tobermory only reached 65 kms/hr – we were outside the storm centre but still suffered the ensuing power cuts.

October has started out with record warmth. As I write this on the 12th, our mean temperature is a whopping 7.1C above normal and it looks like a few more days yet before seasonal temperatures return. More on that next month.