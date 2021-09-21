Climate Comment For August 2021 A Perfect Summer Month, Warm & Dry

Submitted by Bill Caulfeild-Browne

August more than made up for our slightly cool and wet July. The mean temperature of 20.3C was a full two degrees above normal. The coolest night occurred on the 15th, at 11.1C and the warmest day was the 25th at 28.1C. More remarkably, almost every day got into the mid or high twenties. The only downside was the rather high humidity we experienced.

Rainfall was almost right on the long-term norm of 64mm, at 60mm. (This is actually a bit lower than the trend of the last decade when 75 mm. has been the average.) However, exactly half of the rain fell on the first day of the month, with only four other days getting any appreciable precipitation.

Winds were gentle almost every day until the end of the month when we got some gusty westerlies at 30-40 kms/hr. It really was a summer month to remember.

September has started out where August left off, but with a violent thunderstorm in the early morning hours of the 6th – preceded by a widespread power cut which knocked out much of the peninsula for 8 or 10 hours. Ironically, this major blackout was not caused by the storm, though another hydro cut followed close on its heels, which may have been.

More on that when the month is over.