Lion’s Head & District Food Bank Thanksgiving Hampers

Submitted by Darlene Myles

The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank is providing Thanksgiving hampers again this year. The hampers will have all the fixings for a turkey or ham dinner.

The hampers will be ready for pickup on Thursday, October 7/21 at The Pentecostal Country Church, just south of Ferndale on Hwy 6. You will be given a pick-up time which allows for social distancing as well as confidentiality. Delivery can be arranged if you do not have transportation. If you wish to receive a hamper you must order no later than Thursday, September 30/21. Place your order by email at [email protected] or text/call 519-378-8842.

Opportunity to Help with Hampers

During the last week of September there will be $10.00 Thanksgiving packages available for purchase at Hellyer’s Foodland in Lion’s Head. These packages will contain items for the Food Bank Thanksgiving hampers. Purchasing these packages would be greatly appreciated.

If you wish to donate financially you can donate to the Food Bank account at Hellyer’s, e-transfer to [email protected], mail a cheque to PO Box 22 Lion’s Head or donate through the United Way website if you wish to receive a receipt for charitable giving.