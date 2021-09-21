Keep the Bruce Clean & Green Bottle Returns Continue to Sept 30

Submitted by KTBC&G Admin Team

Keep the Bruce Clean & Green (KTBC&G) appreciates all of you who contributed to our bottle return initiative! We will continue to pickup or receive your returnables at 182 Cape Hurd Road until September 30th. We will continue to offer this service again starting April 15, 2022.

Your generosity has enabled us to donate money to community dinner events, as they commit to using reusable and/or recyclable containers for the food. Through Bayshore Broadcasting we advertised commercials about Keeping the Bruce Clean and Green, the take away message was “Don’t leave your junk here, take it with you and dispose of it properly!” Hope you heard the catchy ad!

We have also purchased green tarps for you to cover your curbside garbage bags with, so animals can’t break into the bags. Email us at [email protected] if you could use one.

Together, with your support we will continue to make a difference!