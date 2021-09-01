Tobermory Legion Branch 290 News: Early Bird Renewal

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

The Earlybird Renewal Program begins September 1 and ends November 30. Cost is $45 to renew during the Earlybird and $50 afterwards. All new Memberships start at $50.

The easiest way to renew is to e-transfer. Just go to the branch website, click on the donate button and please put in the memo that this is for your membership renewal. Couldn’t be easier. However, if you really want to see Rick Lane, then I suppose you can visit with him at a meat draw.

Meat Draws are back every Saturday starting at 4:30 pm.

The Branch is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 3:00 to 9:00 pm, or earlier if Kandice says so!

Please note that all Covid requirements are in place and enforced; so bring and wear your mask, maintain distance and use hand sanitizer. Thank you.

Visit our website: www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.