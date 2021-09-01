Submitted by Christina Mereu

Bruce Peninsula Hospice is pleased to invite you to view our newly developed video highlighting the caring service and deep history of volunteerism on the peninsula.

Filmed entirely through the Covid pandemic and with the grateful support of funding from the Community Foundation Grey Bruce, the video strives to capture the significance and impact of our visiting local hospice for families and individuals in our community.

The video features over 20 volunteers and clients who share their personal stories of commitment, hard work and gratitude. We include the vision of early founders, Pat Horner and Bill Welch, who in the early 90’s, were part of the Lion’s Head Anglican Church Outreach Committee. They, along with local Lion’s Head resident Lynda Hoita, who was facing a serious illness, were the early pioneers of the hospice movement in our community.

Our hospice visiting and bereavement services have since been offered to over 1,000 individuals. We invite you to hear past and current volunteers reflect on what it means to be a volunteer for Bruce Peninsula Hospice and to be inspired by the story of clients and how the service made a difference.

THE VIDEO WILL BE AVAILABLE AS OF 4:00 PM TUESDAY AUGUST 31st at www.bphospice.ca Check it out at your convenience.

Bruce Peninsula Hospice (“BPH”) is a volunteer-based organization committed to providing compassionate, non-medical care by trained volunteers for families who choose end-of-life care and/or bereavement support. We provide our services on the Bruce Peninsula and surrounding rural area at no cost and work cooperatively with community health care providers. Volunteers are predominantly retired individuals who undertake Hospice Palliative Care training and serve in multiple capacities including Board of Directors, Committees and Hospice and Bereavement Client Care.

Founded in 1995, we have over 25 years of offering our compassionate care to over 1,000 people in our area. We challenge ourselves, our clients and our community to live well, to be strong and heart-full in the uncertainty of new health realities and to support quality of care for life.

