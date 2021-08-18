Biosphere Association Creates Online Resource for Climate Action

Media Release

The Biosphere Association Climate Action Hub has been created as an online information source for residents who wish to lower their home energy and fuel costs and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. The Hub was created as part of a larger Climate Action Initiative that aims to lower carbon emissions on the Peninsula and produce a Community Climate Action Plan.

Residents interested in Home Energy Audits, Electric Vehicles, Heat Pumps, or general Climate Change news should visit bpba.ca/projects/climate-action.

Ryan Matheson, Biosphere Climate Action Program Manager, and coordinator of the Climate Action Hub said this of the project, “The Biosphere Association recognizes that Climate Change is a major threat to the lands and waters that we live, work, and depend on. Large-scale, systemic changes will be necessary to drastically reduce our national and global carbon emissions, but action on a local scale can show governments and corporations that citizens are serious about solving the Climate Crisis. Even actions from a small community like Northern Bruce can have far reaching positive impacts.”

A recent survey conducted by the Biosphere Association found that 94% of Northern Bruce Peninsula residents recognized that Climate Change is real and 84% agreed that it is and primarily driven by human activity. The results indicate a high level of support for direct climate action, and the Biosphere Climate Hub aims to direct residents on how they can contribute and get involved.