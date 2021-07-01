Submitted by Melissa Stewart,

JK/SK Teacher,

St. Edmunds Public School

St. Edmunds Students from JK-Grade 2 created posters to show what they aspire to be when they grow up.

This has been a year-end tradition at St. Ed’s for many years now. The students and their families can look back at their child’s interests in years to come. We’re sure it will make them smile! Enjoy the photos!

And a big congratulations to all of the students as they move on in their elementary years at St. Ed’s! We’ve had an interesting year, but it wouldn’t have been the same without each and every one of our students!

From the Teachers and Staff at St. Edmunds Public School in Tobermory! Have a great summer!