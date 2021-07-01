Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula June Report Congratulations to the Graduates of Bruce Peninsula District School

Submitted by Jim Dilamarter

Rotarians usually participate in the graduation at the Bruce Peninsula District High School each year and are able to present our Scholarships. Covid-19 has made that impossible, but we are proud that we have been able to continue giving these important awards even during these difficult times.

The Scholarships Committee, chaired by Rotarian Rob Hiscott and including Rotarians Bob Spearing and Doug Embleton, have reviewed the applications received and are proud to announce this year’s recipients of the Rotary Scholarships.

• Highest Academic Proficiency Scholarship ($1,000) – Morgan Clark

Morgan will be attending the University of Guelph in a B.Sc. Agriculture Program.

• ‘Service Above Self’ Scholarship ($1,000) – Christianna Reimer-Catteau

Christianna will be attending Brock University in a Kinesiology Program.

• Keith Hopkinson Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) – Stacey Thompson

Stacey will be attending Conestoga College in a Pre-Health Sciences Program.

• J.C. Buckley Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) – Andrew Lozon

Andrew will be attending Georgian College in a Carpentry Apprenticeship Program.

• Mary Cameron Award ‘Most Improved Student’ – Mason Arps

Mason will be attending St. Clair College in a Power Engineering Program.

Rotary congratulates all the scholarship recipients and all who graduated this year from Bruce Peninsula District High School. We are proud that we have been able, for countless years, to present scholarships and awards to the students of this area attending our local school.

Rotary Thanks Matt Pickett

Well, what can we say about Principal Matt Pickett that has not been said? He is one of a kind. He was always there for his students, his teachers, and his community. All the students that we have talked to can only sing his praises. He has served this community and the Bruce and Grey Community with distinction and with dedication.

After many years as a Superintendent and a decade as Director of Education, I know what a good principal is, and Matt Pickett is DEFINITELY ONE OF THE BEST. He worked not only for his students but for his parents, his teachers, and his community.

Matt was a good friend of Rotary. He helped with our Santa Claus Parade and, in the case of last year with our Santa Claus visits to both the Lion’s Head campus and the St. Edmunds one as well. He encouraged students to participate. He taught students to value ‘Service Above Self’ the motto of Rotary. He loved working in the community and in the school.

In short, Matt will be missed here in the Northern Bruce. Nevertheless, he is retiring and enters a new life….one that we are sure will include giving back to his community.

So Matt, on behalf of all your Rotarian friends and, I am sure, this entire community, THANK YOU FOR A JOB WELL DONE. We wish you happiness, success, enjoyment, and a life filled with adventure and fun. Maybe you might think about becoming a Rotarian in the Northern Bruce Peninsula just in case you get bored!