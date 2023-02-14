Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Last month, Rotarians tended bar for the RONA Curling Bonspiel held at Lion’s Head Arena on the afternoon of Saturday, January 7th. It was a busy afternoon as there were five rinks, ten teams and a total of 40 participants at this Bonspiel. Rotary will also be tending bar for the next Curling Bonspiel scheduled for the afternoon of Saturday, February 11th, also at Lion’s Head Arena.

Rotary will be co-sponsoring three musical events at Rotary Hall to be known as ‘Harbourside Inside’ to be held on Fridays, January 27th just past, February 24th and March 31st from 7-9 PM with doors opening at 6:30 PM. These concert events will feature performances by local musicians from Tobermory, Lion’s Head and around the Bruce Peninsula, each with a bar tended by Rotarians.

The entrance fee will be by donation (same as the summer ‘Harbourside’ events held here in Lion’s Head at the stage between the beach and marina). The purpose of these three musical events is to showcase local musicians and provide a great opportunity for small winter social gatherings.

The first ‘Harbourside Inside’ event held late last month included one hour of Open Mic, followed by ‘Granola’ (consisting of Graeme Shaw and Nolan Davis from Tobermory), and Beige McIntosh (accompanied by Dan Corcoran, Dominik Franken and Nick Ferrence). Over 50 people attended the January 27th concert at Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head, despite the miserable winter weather!

The Rotary Club of NBP is pleased to partner with Christ Anglican Church to host Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, and will be serving from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21 at the Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head. Admission by free will donation, with all proceeds from the event going to the Golden Dawn Re-Development Project.