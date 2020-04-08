Local Musicians Hewton and Nixon Entertain Golden Dawn Residents

On April 4 local musicians Brooklyn Hewton and Dave Nixon entertained residents at the Golden Dawn Senior Citizen Home in Lion’s Head, while ensuring social distancing recommnendations were in place.
