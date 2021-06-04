By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

Reopening for the 2021 season, Lion’s Head Farmers Market returned to their regular location at the Beach Pavilion area. Under the current Provincial “Stay At Home” order, only essential/food producer vendors were allowed to participate in the Farmers’ Market on opening day Saturday, May 22nd.

Patrons were required to wear masks and practice social distancing in line following COVID-19 safety protocols. The area was roped to direct the flow of shoppers with one entry and one exit point. With approximately ten vendors, the offerings for sale included meats, vegetables, baked goods, honey, maple products, eggs, chocolate and beer. Locals were able to stock up on foods from their favorite local suppliers as well as enjoy some social time with their fellow community members.

Cooler temperatures and slight drizzle kept the beachgoers away allowing for adequate parking at the beach parking lot for the shoppers.

The Market runs every Saturday, 9 a.m. until noon.